Adam Savage leads tributes to 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara

Former "MythBusters" presenter Grant Imahara has passed away aged 49, and ex-host Adam Savage has led tributes to the "Star Trek Renegades" actor, praising him as a "truly brilliant engineer".

The "MythBusters" presenter - who appeared in movie "Star Trek Renegades" - passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A statement from Discovery read: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant.





"He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Grant - who was also an electrical engineer - joined science TV series "MythBusters" in the show's third series, before he departed the show in 2014 with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.





Kari and Tory reunited with Grant on 2016 Netflix show "White Rabbit Project", which saw the trio look into unusual events from history, such as heists and jailbreaks.





Former "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage led tributes to Grant, praising him as a "truly brilliant engineer".





He wrote on Twitter: "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend. (sic)"





Tory wrote: "I just cannot believe it. I don't even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara (sic)"





Kari tweeted: "Somedays I wish I had a time machine. @ToryBelleci @grantimahara





"We had so many adventures. You taught me so much. (sic)"





Grant also dabbled in acting, appearing as Lt. Masaru in 2015's "Star Trek Renegades", and he played the part of Mr. Sulu in the 11 episodes of the "Star Trek Continues" web series.



