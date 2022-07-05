Adele slams former lover in lyrics of leaked song

Adele appears to have slammed a former lover in the lyrics of a leaked song. The 34-year-old singer, who has 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki and is dating sports agent Rich Paul, is said to have used anonymous ex-boyfriends as some of the inspiration for her multi-million selling albums “19” and “21”. A new song titled “But I Want To” has reportedly leaked online.

According to “The Sun” newspaper’s Bizarre column, the lyrics said: “I didn’t really want to be your lover, I was just bored and you were the first one I set my eyes on. Watch video: “Perhaps I was too young to be playing with fire. Like a loaded gun you held me up on your desire. Had to learn how to run, had to learn how to walk away.”

According to the outlet, the “Hello” hitmaker goes on to croon that the “worst part” about the relationship described is that she “never wanted to love” the person in question. She says: “I hate that I love you, the worst part is I never wanted to. It kills me that I can’t be around you, but I want to. Gonna lose my heart, gonna lose my mind in your eyes.” However, it is not known whether the track is based on real-life events or is fictional.

News of the leak comes just a day after the “Someone Like You” songstress insisted that there were never any issues with ex-husband Simon – whom she split from back in 2018 after less than a year of marriage – because they are “such good friends.” “It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life. “There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, (Simon) he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off.”