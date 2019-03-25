AKA. Picture: Twitter

AKA, Chris Pratt and Adam Sandler got slimed as they picked up their Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23. South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes was nominated in the "Favourite SA Star" category alongside Kagiso Rabada, Somizi Mhlongo, Nomzamo Mbatha and Siya Kolisi, bagged the prize, making him the first African rapper to win a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice award.

Taking to social media over the weekend, dedicated the award to his daughter Kairo, who was unable to join him due to visa issues.

"It gives me great pride to accept this @nickelodeon KIDS CHOICE AWARD 🔶🥇on behalf of my daughter and all of the Ⓜ️EGACY ❤️ Thank You so much for all the votes 🗳 ...So amazing to have the young ones rocking with me as their #1 after 10 + years in the game. From AFRICA TO THE

It gives me great pride to accept this @nickelodeon KIDS CHOICE AWARD 🔶🥇on behalf of my daughter and all of the Ⓜ️EGACY ❤️ Thank You so much for all the votes 🗳 .So amazing to have the young ones rocking with me as their #1 after 10 + years in the game. From AFRICA TO THE 🌎 pic.twitter.com/KBOqPNDb1H — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 24, 2019

Pratt won the "Favourite Butt-Kicker", for his role in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and as he spoke of how much on an "honour" it was to have even been shortlisted, his speech was interrupted as he was showered with green goo.

He said: "This is so great, thank you so much, this is cool. Such an honour to be amongst a great list of butt-kickers.

"I want to say hello to my son Jack who is at home watching right now and to all you wonderful kids millions of people who voted.

I've always loved the Kids' Choice Awards because there's a lot of fun and a lot of slime and thank you for."

Meanwhile, Sandler won the final award of the night, "Favourite Male Voice" from an Animated Movie, for his work on 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' - which his co-star Selena Gomez scooping the female equivalent - and he was also targeted on stage at Los Angeles' Galen Centre.

The 52-year-old actor said: "Nice to see you guys, this is the last award of the night so let's hear it for the whole show.

"Thanks to everyone who worked on all the "Hotel Transylvanias", thanks to everybody who worked so hard all my castmates, to my wife I Love You and thanks to my kids Sadie and Sunnie for telling me to do this movie 10 or eight years ago so thank you all so much and I just hope I don't get slimed because I'm not in the mood for that... Oh, good lord."

The two actors weren't the only stars to get showered with slime as Favourite Social Star winner David Dobrik shared a goopy hug with his friend Josh Peck, Will Smith got splattered as he introduced new footage from his upcoming 'Aladdin' movie and the night's host, DJ Khaled - who also won Favourite Collaboration for 'No Brainer' with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo - embraced the theme, sitting in a slime Jacuzzi and getting covered with the green substance during his performance.

Ariana Grande sent in a video message to thank fans for being voted "Favourite Female" and also receiving "Favorite Song" for 'Thank U, Next'.

She said in the clip: "Thank you so much for Favorite Female and Favorite Song, I love you so, so much, I love Nickelodeon, I'm a very proud Nickelodeon kid through and through, I love you and I wish I were there but I'm not, I'm on tour so I'm popping in via video to say hi and thank you. Yay!"

Migos also performed during the ceremony, as did the cast of 'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical'.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 selected list of winners:

TELEVISION:

Favourite Funny TV Show:

'Fuller House'

Favourite TV Drama:

'Riverdale'

Favourite Reality Show:

'America's Got Talent'

Favourite TV Host:

Ellen DeGeneres ('Ellen's Game of Games')

Favourite TV Judges:

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel ('America's Got Talent')

Favourite Cartoon:

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

Favourite Male TV Star:

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, 'Henry Danger')

Favourite Female TV Star:

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, 'K.C. Undercover')

FILM:

Favourite Movie:

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Favourite Movie Actor:

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before')

Favourite Movie Actress:

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, 'The Kissing Booth')

Favourite Superhero:

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, 'Avengers: Infinity War')

Favourite Butt-Kicker:

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom')

Favourite Animated Movie:

Incredibles 2

Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:

Adam Sandler (Dracula, 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation')

Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:

Selena Gomez (Mavis, 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation')

MUSIC:

Favourite Music Group:

Maroon 5

Favourite Male Artist:

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favourite Song:

'thank u, next', Ariana Grande

Favourite Breakout Artist:

Billie Eilish

Favourite Collaboration:

'No Brainer', DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Favourite Global Music Star:

Taylor Swift

Bang Showbiz, IOL