Alec Baldwin could face charges for 'Rust' fatal shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin may well potentially face charges in the fatal shooting that occurred last year on the sets of the Spaghetti-western movie “Rust”, according to Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

During a New Mexico Board of Finance meeting held on September 20, Carmack-Altwies requested emergency funding in excess of $635 000, reports People magazine. The request for funding was to continue the investigation into the tragedy that took place on October 21 - when Baldwin, 64, was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

As per a video recording of their meeting seen by “People”, Carmack-Altwies shared: “We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff's office.” Carmack-Altwies further said that, while awaiting the final report, “it's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges, and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute.” In a letter to the New Mexico Board of Finance, obtained and published by 'Deadline', the district attorney's office stated, “One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” adding that the case “could require up to 4 separate jury trials.”

“People” further states that on Monday, Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement: “Some media reports today draw false conclusions based on a letter from the Santa Fe Dist. Attorney.” “The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case,” the statement continued. “And during my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision,” the statement.