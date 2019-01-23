Actor Alec Baldwin, left, stands with his attorney during a hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in New York on charges that he slugged a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall. (Erik Thomas/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Alec Baldwin has been ordered to enrol in an anger management programme. The 'Saturday Night Live' star appeared in court in New York on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to an incident that took place in November, when he was arrested after being accused of punching a man in a row over a parking space.

Alec - who was also told by the judge to pay $120 - was initially charged with attempted misdemeanour assault and violation-level harassment over the incident but according to TMZ, his legal team and prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge in a plea deal.

He must return to court on March 27 for another hearing in the matter.

During an earlier arraignment hearing, the former '30 Rock' actor's attorney claimed to have "incontrovertible video evidence" that proved his client was innocent "beyond all doubt".

Hours after his arrest, Alec - who has daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and seven-month-old Romeo with spouse Hilaria - took to Twitter to refute the allegations against him.

He used his family foundation's account to tweet: "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story.

"However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

"I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

"I realise that it has become a sport to tag people with as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

"Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn't make the statements true.(sic)"

It has previously been claimed the 'Hunt For Red October' star had become visibly irate during the argument, before he allegedly threw a punch at the man, and was even heard telling the alleged victim - who was taken to hospital afterwards - to "f**k off".