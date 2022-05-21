Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Alia Bhatt jets off for her Hollywood debut

ALIA Bhatt has been cast in the Netflix movie, Heart of Stone.

Published 2h ago

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor last month in an intimate ceremony, has jetted off to an undisclosed location for the shoot of her Hollywood debut project “Heart of Stone”.

The actress will star alongside some of the distinguished names in Hollywood like “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and “Belfast” star Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from the aircraft. She wrote in the caption, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk (sic)."

Alia's close ones took to the comments section to show their support on her new journey.

Her mother Soni Razdan commented: "Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.“

Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor wrote: "We love you," while her “2 States” co-star Arjun Kapoor called her “International khiladi”.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative and the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, “Heart of Stone” will be directed by Tom Harper. The script of the film has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

