Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrate the 9th anniversary.

Alicia Keys dubbed her husband, Swizz Beatz, her "dream increaser" and "biggest supporter" in a touching anniversary tribute. The "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker celebrated nine years of marriage to the record producer - with whom she has sons Egypt, eight, and Genesis, four, - on Wednesday, and took to Instagram to heap praise on him in a moving post in which she said she was "in awe of the power of love".

Posting a picture of herself and Swizz kissing, the 38-year-old wrote: "I swear I have never been more in love with you!

"You are EVERYTHING

"My best friend

"My lover

"My mindsharer

"My life partner

"My cheerleader

"My dream increaser

"My biggest supporter

"And I could list 100 more

"I am SO blessed by your love

"Happy anniversary my king

"I'm so in awe of the power of love (sic)"

And Swizz - whose real name is Kasseem Dean - also shared an image on his own Instagram account, where he thanked his spouse for "the best nine years of (his) life".

He wrote: "9yrs ago we took this pic looking like lil kids in love. Now it's 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love. Life and love is a work of greatness in progress. Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better.

"We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things. Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life I've never met a human like you Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life (sic)"

The "On to the Next One" hitmaker then shared a video of himself and Alicia enjoying a singalong in a car.