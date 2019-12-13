Amanda Bynes has checked out of a sober living facility and is looking for a new place to live.
The "She's The Man" actress reportedly "fled" her accommodation last week and also quit her course at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) - where she had enrolled in additional classes after completing her degree in June - and is currently looking for somewhere else to live.
A source told E! News: "She dropped out of the FIDM bachelor degree program she enrolled in... [and] is not working.
"She has access to her money so she's financially independent."
Although Amanda's sobriety is "always the concern", the insider stressed that the 33-year-old star is "not doing drugs again".