Amanda Bynes checks out of sober living house









Amanda Bynes. Picture: Bang Showbiz Amanda Bynes has checked out of a sober living facility and is looking for a new place to live. The "She's The Man" actress reportedly "fled" her accommodation last week and also quit her course at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) - where she had enrolled in additional classes after completing her degree in June - and is currently looking for somewhere else to live. A source told E! News: "She dropped out of the FIDM bachelor degree program she enrolled in... [and] is not working. "She has access to her money so she's financially independent." Although Amanda's sobriety is "always the concern", the insider stressed that the 33-year-old star is "not doing drugs again".

However, the former 'All That' star is "open to getting help" so appeared in court with her parents and lawyers on Thursday (12.12.19) in order to figure out the next steps.

The source said: "She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay. She does not have to go back but it's unclear what's going to happen.

"In court her parents were reassured that she's doing well and okay and that everything is back on track."

Despite reports Amanda is looking to have new conservators appointed to look after her affairs, the insider insisted she "doesn't want to replace" her parents.

The source added: "That's not an issue. [They are] getting along fine."

Amanda is said to be "doing better now" overall.

The insider added: "Today she had bright pink hair, bright pink nails and she had unusual make-up. It was like she painted freckles on her face and all over her cheeks."

Amanda's conservatorship attorney, Tamar Arminak, had no comment about the claims.