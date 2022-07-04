Amber Heard’s attorney urges court to toss out defamation trial verdict

Amber Heard wants the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp to be tossed out. The “Aquaman” actress's attorney filed a motion requesting that including the $10.35m (R169m) in damages awarded to Depp by the jury, reports “Variety”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition to Heard’s attorneys arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, the 43-page document submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court also calls “to investigate improper juror service”, “Variety” says. It claimed that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing the person’s birth year as 1945. Watch video:

Heard’s lawyers said: "This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury." “Variety” notes that Heard's legal team also argues that the jurors' $10.35m award against the actress is “inconsistent and irreconcilable” with the jury’s conclusion that her and Depp had defamed one another. In addition to Depp's $10m in compensatory damages, plus $350 000 in punitive damages, the jury also awarded Heard $2m in compensatory damages for her counter-claim.

Story continues below Advertisement