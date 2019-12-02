Amber Heard's father reportedly threatened to shoot Johnny Depp.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million (R734 million) over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence, arguing it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator, even though he wasn't named in the article.
While she has been trying to get the suit dismissed, and included in his evidence submissions is a declaration from a man who worked on both of their cars, who told how the "Aquaman" star became abusive towards him and alleged her dad made "death threats" towards the 56-year-old actor in a phone call.
David Killackey, who owns Performance Allison Transmissions and worked on classic cars owned by both Amber and Johnny said in a declaration obtained by The Blast: "The reply I received what can only be described as an extremely hostile response from Amber.
"I did my best to convey to her that I did not wish to get in the middle of the dispute between her and Mr. Depp. She did not receive this information very well.