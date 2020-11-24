Amber Riley is engaged

Amber Riley star has announced she is to marry Desean Black, after he popped the question recently. She wrote on Instagram: "There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. “I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. “I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove (sic)" And Amber's future husband insists he did "what any wise man would do" and asked her to marry him.

Alongside matching photos from an engagement photoshoot, Desean wrote on Instagram: "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing.

“Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one.

:Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it.

“I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black ... #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged (sic)"

Amber had previously revealed she slid into Desean's DMs.

Sharing a screenshot of their first messages, she captioned it: "Y’all: “i DOn’T sLiDE in n***** dMs” ... Me: [slide] ... #BGE #BIGGIRLENERGY (sic)"

And Desean commented below it: "That’s my Queen right there. I love you so much baby!!! (sic)"