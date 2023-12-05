Amber Rose claims Kanye West was 'telling the truth' with infamous VMAs rant at Taylor Swift

Amber Rose has claimed Kanye West was "telling the truth" when he crashed Taylor Swift's big win at the MTV Video Music Awards. The 40-year-old star - who was in a relationship with the 'Gold Digger' rapper at the time - has reflected on the infamous moment he crashed Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs after she won the best female video prize for 'You Belong With Me'.

West jumped on stage and took the microphone from her, before saying: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time." Recalling the controversial moment, Rose told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she's amazing.

"Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely. Was he telling the truth? He was telling the truth - Beyoncé deserved that award but you can't take it from somebody else. "It wasn't Taylor Swift's fault." Rose was in shock as VMA staff pulled him aside, and she insisted West was "very remorseful" for his actions.

She added: "I was there but it wasn't - it didn't happen to me. And I can honestly say that he was very remorseful.

"He instantly felt bad because it wasn't about Taylor at all, it wasn't like I think the media made it seem - like he was picking on her and stuff. He wasn't, he was just standing up for Beyoncé." And she claimed the whole thing was an "unfortunate situation", pointing to the huge love for Beyoncé's hit 'Single Ladies' at the time. She said: "It was 'Single Ladies.' I mean, everyone around the world [was] doing that dance from the video and it was just an unfortunate situation."