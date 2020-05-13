Anderson Cooper wanted son to have two parents
Anderson Cooper plans to raise his son with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani because he thinks it is "good" for a child to have two parents.
The CNN anchor welcomed son Wyatt into the world last month via a surrogate and recently revealed his former partner Benjamin Maisani - who he split from in 2018 - will play a key role in the tot's life, and he's explained his thinking partly stems from being raised by just his mother after his dad died when he was 10.
Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, he said: "I don't really have a family, so my friends have become my family. This is somebody I was involved with for 10 years. He's a great guy.
"We didn't work out as a couple, but ... when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother, but it was my mom -- she was not the most parental person and I wish some adult after my dad died had stepped in and just been like, 'You know what, I'll take you to a ball game.' Or, 'Let's go out to lunch every now and then, and let's just talk.'
"You know, no one ever did that and so I thought, well if something happens to me or even if something doesn't happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I'm all for that.
"You know, my ex is a great guy, and I think it's good to have two parents if you can."
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on
Anderson plans for Wyatt to call him "Dad" or "Daddy", while Benjamin, who is French, will go by "Papa".
The 52-year-old presenter admitted he has no idea what the 47-year-old businessman is saying when he speaks to Wyatt in French.
He quipped: "He could be turning the kid against me, I don't know."