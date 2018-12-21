Andy Cohen. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Andy Cohen has revealed he is expecting his first child via a surrogate mother, who is expected to give birth in "about six weeks" time. The 50-year-old talk show host revealed he is expecting to welcome a little boy or girl into the world via surrogate mother in "about six weeks time" after "years of deliberation" at the end of his final 'Watch What Happens Live' show of the 2018 on Thursday.

He said: "I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.

"I don't take any of it for granted and throughout it I've always tried to be as transparent as possible.

"I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father.

"Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future."

Andy has wanted to become a parent his "entire life" and says becoming a father will be the "most rewarding chapter" in his life.

He concluded: "Family means everything to me and having one of my own I've wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it's taking me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter of my life."

It's not known whether Andy, who split from partner Clifton Dassuncao earlier this year, will be raising his child as a single parent.

After splitting from Clifton in March, the Emmy-winning reality television producer revealed he was looking for love on dating app Tinder.

However, his profile kept getting deleted because the app moderators thought he was impersonating himself.

Asked if he was on any dating apps, he said: "I am on Tinder and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen. And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' I'm like, 'No, it is me!'"

But the 'Love Connection' host wasn't too disheartened about his quest for a soulmate not being hugely successful, as he admitted he's having "fun" being single.

When asked if being single was a "good thing", Andy said: "You know what, every day that I'm alive is a great thing. And yeah ... it's fun, yeah."