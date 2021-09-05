Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt rowed over Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie was "hurt" by her ex-husband Brad Pitt continuing to work with Harvey Weinstein after he made a pass at her. The 46-year-old actress previously revealed she had a "bad experience" with the disgraced movie mogul - who was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - when he was an executive producer on her 1998 movie 'Playing By Heart'.

And when asked by The Guardian newspaper to share the “first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry to tell somebody to f*** off.” She replied: “Erm… well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein. I worked with him when I was young.” The 'Tourist' star - who has six children with Brad - described her encounter with Weinstein as "beyond a pass" that she "had to escape".

She continued: “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault." Angelina refused to work with or be associated with him again, but as for Brad, 57, he went on to star in The Weinstein Company’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds” and 2012's “Killing Them Softly”, which "hurt" Angelina and led to the pair rowing. The “Salt” actress said: “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape.