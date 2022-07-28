Angelina Jolie’s lawyers were ‘poised’ to send Brad Pitt subpoena at SAG Awards

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers were reportedly considering serving Brad Pitt a subpoena at Hollywood’s SAG Awards. Page Six reported that the plan was part of the lawsuit war between the former couple over the French winery they bought together.

Page Six reported: “We’re told they even sent a guy to confront the ”Fight Club“ star with the documents at the 2022 SAG Awards in February, and insiders say they likely would have tried again at the Oscars but Pitt’s lawyers called off the chase before Hollywood’s biggest night rolled around.” Sources added servers had been having a “hard time” trying to hand Pitt the papers, which makes it a legal requirement for someone to respond to a court, and had been hoping he would show up at the SAG Awards as a previous winner even though he was not nominated this year. Pitt won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ at the event in 2020.

It comes after Olivia Wilde – now dating Harry Styles – was notoriously served with papers relating to her custody battle with Jason Sudeikis, in April while giving a speech on stage during a CinemaCon event. Jolie’s lawyers were said to be trying to subpoena Pitt to hand over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery. The former couple, who split in September 2016, had been locked in a complex battle over ownership of the business after the “Malificent” actress sold her shares in it to a subsidiary of the massive liquor firm Stoli.

Pitt has claimed she was not entitled to sell her shares without offering him the right of refusal, and they battled over whether she can demand the paperwork that she has asked for. A judge ruled Pitt and his business partners must turn over the papers, but his camp may still appeal. The former couple married at the château in August 2014 after a decade together.

