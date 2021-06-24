Angry and traumatised Britney Spears tells court: I just want my life back

Britney Spears has insisted she “just wants [her] life back” as she appeared in court in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since her public meltdown in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears acting as her conservator to control her personal and business affairs.

And in a court hearing on Wednesday, Britney spoke out against her conservatorship publicly, as she said she feels “traumatised” by the controlling system she has been placed under. She said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back. “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”

The “Toxic” hitmaker went on to accuse her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or have children with him.

Britney – who is mother to Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – claims her conservators have made her get an IUD as a form of birth control so she cannot currently have children, even though she wants to “get married and have a baby” with Sam. She added: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.” The star slammed her current situation as “abusive”, and even called for her father and those involved with her conservatorship to be “jailed”.

She fumed: “They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail.”