Ariana Grande. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Ariana Grande has had her Japanese tattoo on her palm corrected to the design she originally intended to have.



The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker accidentally paid tribute to a tiny charcoal grill with the Japanese inking she had etched onto her palm earlier this week, but she's now had the art amended back to reflect her original intention of commemorating her latest single '7 Rings'.





Ariana shared a photo of the amended art and wrote: "slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke).sic)"





But the 25-year-old star joked she's missing the old tattoo already.





She added on the Instagram post: "RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.(sic)"





The 'Sweetener' hitmaker admitted earlier this week she had made a mistake with the tattoo, which led to the word 'shrichirin' being etched on her palm.





However, Ariana suggested she wasn't planning to have it amended because she claimed she wouldn't have been able to cope with the pain of having it made longer and wasn't expecting the design to stay permanently anyway.





Acknowledging the error on her Twitter account, she wrote in a now-deleted message: "Indeed, I left out [some characters] which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time (sic)"





And she admitted she liked the unintended message.



