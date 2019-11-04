Ariana Grande has "learned and healed" over the last year - but still doesn't know anything about love.
The 26-year-old singer reflected on how much has changed in the 12 months since she released "thank u, next" - in which she examines her past relationships with the likes of former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - but thinks she still has some way to go in her journey.
She tweeted: "Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)"