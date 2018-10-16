Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande reportedly made the "final decision" to part ways with fiancé Pete Davidson, but sources think the pair could reconcile. The 25-year-old singer and the 'Saturday Night Live' star were reported over the weekend to have called time on their romance following their June engagement, which came after less than one month of dating.

And sources have now said the decision was made by Ariana, who is believed to have been left "emotionally unavailable" by the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September.

An insider said: "Ariana made the final decision. It was time to realise this wasn't the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still is so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable.

He realises she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and piece of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

The former couple are still "deeply in love" with one another, but the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who recently revealed she was taking a break from music to "take care" of herself - is said to need "time to heal".

The source added: "Ariana and Pete didn't plan this abrupt split, but they both know this breakup is the right decision for them right now. Their family and friends stand behind their decision entirely and Ariana's team feels this will give her time to heal.

"They got engaged because they both felt this instant connection and even now after their split they are still deeply in love. But their timing has truly affected their plans and made it impossible for them to make it work at the moment ... They have a very special connection, partly because Pete has been there for Ariana during a painful time in her life. She will forever and always be grateful to Pete."

Ariana and Pete, 24, have "not stopped talking" since making the decision to split, and sources suggest the pair could reconcile in the future.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source said: "They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that. They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven't ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work."