Ariana Grande realised how special her fiancé is

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ariana Grande realised how "special" her fiancé was after moving in with him. The “thank u next” hitmaker is "incredibly happy" with her soon-to-be husband Dalton Gomez and being in lockdown together helped to fast track their romance. A source told People magazine of the happy couple: "She realised he is very special. It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. “She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy. “Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key. He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

Ariana and Dalton confirmed their engagement on December 20, where she took to Instagram to show off her new diamond ring on her ring finger.

Alongside a selection of pictures - which include snaps of the couple together, and pictures of her ring - Ariana simply wrote: "forever n then some (sic)"

Joan tweeted: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo (sic)"

And her sibling, Frankie, gushed in the comments section on Instagram: "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT! (sic)"

The pop megastar's manager Scooter Braun also sent his love to the bride-to-be.

He wrote in the comments: “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man. (sic)"

Ariana began dating Dalton, who is a real estate agent, at the beginning of this year, but they soon moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown in March.