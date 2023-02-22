Ariana Grande is returning to music with a remix of The Weeknd's hit “Die For You”.
The pop superstar - who has not released an album since 2020's “Positions” - has teamed up with her friend and collaborator on a new version of his 2016 track from the album “Starboy”.
The “7 Rings” hitmaker posted a viral clip of her editing her verse in the vocal booth on Tuesday.
She sings: “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry."
The Grammy winner teased in the caption: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made …”
Grande is currently working long hours filming the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical “Wicked”, in which she plays Glinda.
The 29-year-old star and 33-year-old The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – first teamed up on 2014’s “Love Me Harder” from Grande's album “My Everything”.
And in 2020, they did a duet “Off The Table” on her LP “Positions”, while Grande wowed on a remix of “Save Your Tears” from his record “After Hours”.
The “Dangerous Woman” performer recently reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal prowess on a rendition of “Over the Rainbow” from 1939 classic “Wicked”.
After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: “Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day”.
In the video, the ‘thank u next’ hitmaker –who initially covered the torch song made famous by Judy Garland as a charity single in May 2017 at her One Love Manchester benefit concert after 22 of her fans were killed in a terrorist attack following her concert in the North of England – was wrapped in a pink hooded blanket in an attempt to conceal her Glinda costume and hairdo.
She captioned the post: “wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love (sic)”