Jim Carrey and Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande was left speechless after meeting Jim Carrey, whom she regularly talks about as one of her idols.



The "thank u, next" hitmaker counts the comedic actor as one of her idols, and got the chance to meet him when she filmed a guest appearance on the upcoming second season of "Kidding".





And after taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself with the 57-year-old star, Ariana admitted words "can't cover" how happy she feels.





Ariana, 26, has spoken of her love for the "Mask" star in the past, and even admitted her first AOL Instant Messenger name was jimcarreyfan42.





Back in June, she got a tattoo of a famous quote inspired by "The Truman Show", which stars the Hollywood A-Lister.





The pair have met once before, and also shared an exchange on Twitter in April when Jim reached out to her after she praised him for his candid comments on depression.



