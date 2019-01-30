Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande's latest inking accidentally pays homage to a charcoal grill. The 25-year-old pop star intended for her new inking on the palm of her hand to spell '7 Rings' in Japanese - in reference to her new chart-topping single - but the body art actually translates to read "shichirin", which is the name of a small charcoal grill.

However, Ariana was able to see the funny side of her mistake.

Acknowledging the error on her Twitter account, she wrote in a now-deleted message: "Indeed, I left out [some characters] which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time (sic)"

The singer added: "also....huge fan of tiny bbq grills (sic)"





Ariana Grande (c) Twitter





Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ariana apologised for the offence she caused by joking about the lyrics to '7 Rings'.

The singer insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record, which is from her album 'Thank U, Next'.

The controversy surrounded the line: "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it..."

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had "so much love" for the fan responsible for the message.

And although she subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting an online backlash against the singer.

Ariana - who frequently talks to her fans via social media - later issued an apology, saying it was "never my attention to offend anybody".