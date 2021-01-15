Armie Hammer on those salacious cannibal allegations: ’I'm not responding to these bullsh*t claims’

Los Angeles - Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has termed the brewing scandal surrounding his sex life as vicious and spurious online attacks, and shared that he has decided to step away from a romantic comedy in which he was to star opposite actress-singer Jennifer Lopez. Hammer is exiting ’Shotgun Wedding’ after alleged graphic social media messages detailing his private life were leaked. His part in the film will be recast, reports people.com. "I'm not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," the actor said in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," he added. A production spokesperson shared: "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

The development comes days after Hammer started trending on Twitter when various women on Instagram claimed to have been in sexual relationships with Hammer in the past, and revealed disturbing allegations about his conduct.

Several alleged messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account, House of Effie, according to Page Six. The messages, which have not been verified yet, are alleged to be from the actor and claim to depict his sexual fantasies including rape and cannibalism.

At one point, the actor appears to write to a woman that he is "100% a cannibal" and expressed his desire to "drink your blood".

The actor was seen in ’Rebecca’. He is set to reprise his role in the upcoming ’Call Me By Your Name’ sequel with Timothee Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino.