Arnold Schwarzenegger on why he couldn't endorse Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzengger refused to endorse Donald Trump for president because of his "environmental stands" as he felt the businessman's ideas were "going backward".

The “Terminator” actor received backing from the former “Apprentice” star when he ran for Governor of California - a position he held from 2003 to 2011 - but wouldn't return the favour when the 74-year-old businessman was campaigning to be named Commander-in-Chief.

Asked why he didn't endorse Trump, who held office from 2017 until January this year, Arnold told the New York Times newspaper: “Donald was an old friend.

“He was one of the first ones to come and support me when I ran for governor.

“But I didn’t accept his money because he was with the gaming industry, and we didn’t accept any gaming money.

“And I did not endorse him or help him with his campaign because of his environmental stands.

“When I heard his speeches about bringing back coal and fossil fuels, I said, ‘This is like bringing back Blockbuster.’

“It’s going backward. He understood. I said, ‘What you should do is copy California.’ He didn’t say no — then."

Although the 73-year-old actor was a Republican governor, he insisted he doesn't pay attention to political polarity.

He said: "I operate with a European mind, and I also operate with an American mind.

“That’s why no one can figure me out. It has nothing to do with ‘Republican versus Democrat.’

“I never paid attention to any of this political stuff, period, because I think that both are full of c***.”

And Arnold moved to distance himself from the party's current ideals.

He said: “There’s the Republican principles and there’s what the Republican Party stands for today. I am with the Republican principles.

“Just because someone is screwing up doesn’t mean I have to leave that philosophy.”