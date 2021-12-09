Aryan Khan among top newsmakers in India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan took the second spot on Yahoo’s list of top newsmakers of 2021. This week Yahoo announced the 2021 Year in Review for India, which takes a close look into the search patterns on the search engine in the country.

The news comes as no surprise considering the headlines Aryan Khan made this year when he was arrested in a high profile drug bust. He was arrested on October 3 after officials from India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise ship on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A few others were also arrested in connection with the drug seizure. Following his arrest, Aryan spent more than three weeks in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai after multiple attempts for bail were denied.

While his family and legal team fought for his release, Bollywood stars and fans around the world expressed their dismay at his arrest. After approaching the Bombay high court, a single bench of Justice NW Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan and his co-accused, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. The court said it had not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence, according to the Hindustan Times.