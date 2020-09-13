'Avengers' co-star Mark Ruffalo reacts after Chris Evans accidentally posts nude pic

“Captain America” star Chris Evans became the talk of social media after he appeared to post and delete an explicit picture.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo sees a silver lining.

Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview, reports ETcanada.com.

Among the pictures and videos was one of his "Big Mack truck", as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.

Another picture of himself had the caption "Guard your p***y".