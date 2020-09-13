EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans. Instagram
'Avengers' co-star Mark Ruffalo reacts after Chris Evans accidentally posts nude pic

By IANS

“Captain America” star Chris Evans became the talk of social media after he appeared to post and delete an explicit picture.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo sees a silver lining.

Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview, reports ETcanada.com.

Among the pictures and videos was one of his "Big Mack truck", as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.

Another picture of himself had the caption "Guard your p***y".

Evans quickly realised his mistake and deleted the Instagram story but not before netizens noticed it.

One wrote: "Chris Evans leaking Chris Evans’ nudes is the highlight of my Saturday."

Another wrote: "Anthony mackie calling chris evans."

Responding to the leak, Ruffalo tweeted: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining."

