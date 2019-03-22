Barbara Streisand. Picture: Reuters

Barbra Streisand believes Michael Jackson's accusers but said she partly blames their parents. The 76-year-old star - who once turned down an offer to collaborate with the late singer - has opened up on the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that Michael sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Speaking to The Times, she said: "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.

"You can say "molested", but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them.

"It's a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

Barbra's comments come after the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's daughter Paris Jackson insisted it's not her "role" to publicly defend her late father from James and Wade's shocking accusations.

The 20-year-old actress took to Twitter to explain why she hasn't commented on 'Leaving Neverland'.

Responding to a fan on the micro-blogging site, she wrote: "There's nothing i can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense.

"Taj [Jackson] is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that's not my role. i'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that's me. (sic)"

While Paris praised her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for speaking out in defence of his uncle and explained her own silence on the issue, she did tell another follower that she shares her father's "moral compass".

She tweeted: "I have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience. i'll fight for love n peace in the same way, but i am more aggressively driven. i don't sit by idly when i see injustices happen, especially when they're directed towards me or my family. f**k that noise (sic)"

In Dan Reed's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Michael's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the singer from the age of seven until 14.

James - who previously testified on Michael's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers "perjurers" and "admitted liars".