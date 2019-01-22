Barbra Streisand (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Barbra Streisand cancelled an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' because she wasn't going to be filmed from her best side. The 76-year-old Hollywood icon scrapped a planned appearance on the US chat show at late notice because bosses wouldn't accommodate her peculiar request, according to late-night star Jimmy Kimmel.

During an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', the host asked: "If a guest wants you to swap around your set so the camera gets their best side, do you refuse? I've had to switch seats for Mariah Carey four times."

Jimmy replied: "I've had a guest ask for that and I said no."

Then, Andy asked: "Really? Was it Streisand?

And Jimmy said: "Yes."

The 51-year-old TV host also said Barbra didn't have any hesitation in cancelling her appearance.

He recalled: "It was the condition. The condition was we couldn't talk about the fact that we'd switched around and I was like, 'I just don't see how this will work.' "

Barbra has never been afraid to be demand what she wants professionally and in her personal life and she previously claimed her attitude has "scared" a lot of men during her career.

The chart-topping star has always been extremely ambitious and opinionated, and Barbra confessed that her assertive approach to life has also alienated some people.

The 'Evergreen' hitmaker - who has been married to actor James Brolin since 1998 - shared: "I didn't want to stay in my place.

"I started out wanting to be an actress and I got to acting through my singing. But then that wasn't enough. I wanted to shape things,

"I wanted to write. I wanted to direct. I wanted to produce. I wanted to make decisions. And that got me into trouble.

"A woman in control: that scared men. It scared other women! They weren't ready for it."