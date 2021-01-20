Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas could reunite

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas could reunite in the future after recently splitting. The couple called time on their romance recently after 10 months together but their friends are hoping they could get back together again "down the line". A source told E! News: "They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives but, ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out. “Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line. “He's working on maintaining his mental well-being and co-parenting with Jen. He received acclaim for The Way Back and will go into production on Tender Bar next month."

Ben and Ana - who met on the set of 'Deep Water' - were reportedly in a "very complicated" relationship.

A source said: "Ben really wanted their relationship to work. Ana has a great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around.

“She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too. It was very complicated. Ana is young and adventurous.

“When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn’t want to settle down in Los Angeles.

“Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do. He has been upset about the split but is committed to focus on the happy things in his life."

At the time of their split, a source claimed there is "still a lot of love" between the pair.

The insider shared: "There is a lot of love still between the two of them. The split is as amicable as can be.

“Ana is great, but I also think there’s something to be said for the fact that Ben has a family and he really wants to be there for his kids and Ana is in a different place in her life ... It’s sad, but for Ben, his children come above everything."