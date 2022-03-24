Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'have talked about getting engaged'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship". The 49-year-old actor and Jennifer, 52, rekindled their romance in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004, and they're now talking about tying the knot again.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together. "An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation." Ben and Jennifer are "committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship".

The insider explained: "They actively talk about what didn't work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families. "They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship."

Ben is also hugely supportive of the chart-topping star. The source said: "Ben is Jen’s number one fan and he completely champions her and always tells her how great she is. He loves talking about her different projects. "She is a huge supporter of his too, but Ben really can't stop telling everyone how smart and hardworking she is."

Jennifer recently described her romance with Ben as a "happy, healthy relationship". The loved-up couple previously dated between 2002 and 2004, but Jennifer thinks they're both now older and wiser. Reflecting on their romance, she said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

