Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ben Affleck has reportedly rekindled his romance with Lindsay Shookus, seven months after they split following a year of dating. The 46-year-old actor and the 'Saturday Night Live' producer dated for over a year before their split seven months ago, but according to sources, the pair are said to be back on track once again and have "picked up where they left off" their romance.

An insider told People magazine: "Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point. [They] are spending time together.

"He loves to be with her. They are both focusing on their families."

The news comes after the pair got back in touch last month for the first time since their August split, but sources noted at the time that it wasn't unusual for the 'Justice League' actor - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - to be talking to Lindsay.

A source said: "[They are] back in contact. They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again."

Ben and Lindsay originally split shortly before he headed to rehab for a 40 day stint to tackle his alcohol addiction, and he recently said it "doesn't really bother" him to speak about his struggles with alcohol because he knows it is a "part of [his] life".

He said: "It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic.

"It's part of my life, it's something that I deal with.

"It doesn't have to subsume my whole identity and be everything but it is something that you have to work at.



"I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that.