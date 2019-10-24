Ben Affleck is looking for love on the celebrity dating app, Raya.
The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018, before splitting from ex Lindsay Shookus, and now he is on the hunt for love again.
A source said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."
And it seems the new tactic has gone well as Ben was spotted on a date with a brunette girl at a hotel in Bel Air.
The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: "It seemed innocent, like a first date. He was in a good [mood], and they both seemed really into each other. There was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner."