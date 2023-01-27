Bernie Taupin to lift the lid on career with Sir Elton John in new book

Bernie Taupin is to lift the lid on his career with Sir Elton John in a new book. John has previously written about their songwriting partnership in his 2019 autobiography "Me“ and now Taupin is to tell his side of the story in ”Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, And Me“, which is described as a 'nonlinear' recollection of his time in the music industry and is due for release in September.

Watch video: Taupin said of the book: "It was never my intention to write a traditional A to Z autobiography. I began a few years back composing essays and observations on my life that ultimately gained momentum and started to look like a book. “From then on, it became a long, arduous task that was both exhilarating and liberating. It was also a lot of fun and immensely beneficial in blowing the dust off a lot of what I’d forgotten about."

He added of the finished product: "Hopefully, there’s something in it for everybody. It’s contemplative, self-assessing, and attempts to stay off the beaten path in not regurgitating what’s already been written. “Nonlinear, it’s an exploratory trip bouncing back and forth along the decades." His publishers added in a statement: "Readers visit Los Angeles with Bernie and Elton on the cusp of global fame. We spend time in Australia at an infamous rock ‘n’ roll hotel in an endless blizzard of drugs and spend late-night hours with John Lennon, Bob Marley, and Frank Sinatra.

