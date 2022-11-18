Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over ‘Real Housewives’ podcast

Bethenny Frankel insists she’s “a few moves ahead” after some “Real Housewives’ stars criticised her new podcast. The 52-year-old reality star is reliving her memories from the show on ‘ReWives’, with former castmates like Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps calling her out for discussing them.

Speaking to “Extra”, she said: “I play chess and many people play checkers… Listen, if people are worried about it or having a hard time with it, I get it. Watch video: “I predicted it… I’m always a few moves ahead of everyone else, so enjoy… Don’t worry, everyone’s worried. It’s okay.”

Frankel said she went all-in on the podcast, even before its launch, and she insisted it wouldn’t be “cheap, low-hanging” fruit. She added: “We shot to number 8 when it hadn’t even launched yet. “This is not just a side dish, this has got the cake and the frosting and the filling and the flavour and the tenderness… It’s amazing, and it’s not what you would expect. It’s not cheap, low-hanging, c***** fruit.”

Meanwhile, she explained the podcast wouldn’t simply be a case of giving a play-by-play of an episode, but rather “having a conversation” with someone from the “media, entertainment, and pop culture about that (the franchise)". “I’m sure we’ll end up going through most major episodes, there are so many. “But it’s iconic episodes, ones that really jump off the page, ones that were major conversation starters from all cities of the franchise… and sometimes it’s to fit with the person who’s coming on.”

