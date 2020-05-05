Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrate twins' birthday with their family

Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrated their twins' birthday with their family from a "safe distance" amidst the coronavirus lockdown, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson has revealed.

People from separate households are not advised to meet up to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and so to mark Rumi and Sir's second birthday, the family all met up but remained at least two metres apart.

Speaking about what has been the toughest part of the lockdown, Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared: "The two babies that are two, they don't really understand, so on Saturday we got together from a safe distance, we all went to Bey's at a distance. We all got tested, Kelly was there, and I got to see my grandchildren from afar and it was hard. That's been the hardest part about this."

And Tina was flattered to see her daughter had name-checked her on her new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's track "Savage".

In the song, she says: "I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my momma was a savage, think I got this s**t from Tina."