Beyoncé's dad has claimed she and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by members of Jagged Edge when they toured with their group Destiny's Child.
Mathew Knowles - who managed his daughter's group Destiny's Child - claimed the incident took place when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s and he had to "put the guys off the bus" in order to diffuse the situation.
Not naming the alleged perpetrators, Matthew told Vlad TV: "Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16 years old... the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that.
"I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.
"I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, LA. That began all of this drama."