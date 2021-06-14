Beyoncé celebrates twins Rumi and Sir's fourth birthday

Beyoncé has posted a sweet message to mark her twins Rumi and Sir's fourth birthday on her official website. The “Irreplaceable” hitmaker - who also has nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay-Z - posted a sweet message on her official website to celebrate four years since she welcomed two children into the world.

She wrote: “‘What’s better than 1 gift…2. Happy Birthday Rumi & Sir.” "What's better than 1 gift.... 2" 💙https://t.co/V63MffuLAv pic.twitter.com/ZHm4AxY4Pj — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 13, 2021 Meanwhile, the 39-year-old superstar's husband recently gave a rare interview about life as a father to three. The hip-hop veteran revealed he couldn't swim until his first child was born, and only had lessons then because he wanted to make sure that when his little girl started swimming, he would be able to rescue Blue if she ever got into any trouble in the water.

Speaking on LeBron James' HBO series “The Shop: Uninterrupted”, Jay said of parenthood: "It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing. "I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born.

"There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. “If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship." Meanwhile, the 51-year-old rapper recently opened up about the hard work he and his “Crazy in Love” hitmaker have put into their marriage and how "proud" he is of the father and husband he has become.