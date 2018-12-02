Beyoncé Knowles. Picture:

After a 15-year wait, South African BeyHive members will finally have the opportunity to experience Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter in all her glory at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. The last time Beyoncé performed here - singing songs from her debut album "Dangerously in Love" at the 46664 concert in 2003 - the BeyHive didn’t exist.

Many of the members of the South African BeyHive have reach adulthood and during that time have had to be content with watching her tour everywhere but here.

Some members of the Hive, such as KFM’s Sibongile Mafu and Bona deputy editor Gugulethu Mhlungu, followed her around the world to experience her in person. However, thanks to Mandela, we will finally get to witness Beyoncé in all her glory.

She and husband Jay Z, who are co-headlining the festival, are no strangers to the Global Citizen stage - Beyoncé headlined the stage in New York in 2015 and Jay Z the previous year, also in New York.

The entertainment powerhouse duo have been open about their philanthropic ventures such as the BeyGood Foundation.

This concert, though, came as a surprise as most BeyHive members assumed Beyoncé would take a break after the On The Run II World Tour.

While there was a collective sense of joy following the announcement, rumours about a pregnancy flew about and fear set in. Twitter users speculated about how far along Beyoncé was. They agreed that if she were expecting, there was no way she would perform next month.

However, we’ve reached the home stretch.

Thankfully, due to an informative thread on Twitter by Mafu, who documented the arrival of Beyoncé’s band members, dancers, back-up singers and more - solidifying Beyoncé was really performing in South Africa.

The question now is: What will she perform?

Beyoncé is known for elaborate stage productions and numerous costumes changed. It’s plausible to assume we’ll be getting a refurbished version of the On The Run II/BeyChella performance. Ed Sheeran will probably sing the duet "Perfect" with Beyoncé.

And while members of the BeyHive who didn’t win tickets are licking their wounds, those attending are getting ready for Beyoncé to speak to their soul.

To those lucky attendees: make sure your edges have been oiled and your wigs are secure because Beyoncé’s coming - and she’s taking no prisoners.