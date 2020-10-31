Beyoncé ’understood her power’ when she became a mom

Beyoncé "understood her power" when she became a mom. The “Lemonade” singer - who has Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with her husband Jay Z - admits motherhood has been her "biggest inspiration" and she wants her children to grow up feeling "truly seen and valued". She said: "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. “It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. “I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him."

And the 39-year-old singer admits that 2020 has been tough but she has thoroughly enjoyed being able to spend time with her family as she has been putting out projects "non-stop" since she joined the music industry when she was just 15-years-old.

Asked in the December issue of British Vogue magazine if she feels the last year has changed her, she added: "Absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still.

“I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop.

“I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic.

“I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."