Beyonce's charity to donate more than R7m to those who could lose their homes during pandemic

Beyonce's charity is donating $500 000 (about R7.3-million) to those who could lose their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's charity outfit, BeyGOOD, have announced they will be giving out grants of $5 000 to 100 people who are risk of eviction owing to the current health crisis.

Writing on her official website, it reads: "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.

"This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. Online Application process opens January 7, 2021, where 100 recipients will be selected and grants disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February. And there’s more holiday GOOD NEWS. Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund. #BeyGOOD ... Keep the Faith ... Remain in Hope ... Together we can all Help (sic)"

BeyGOOD have already been supporting black-owned small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as donating $6 million to mental health wellness.