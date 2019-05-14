Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. Picture: Reuters

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are not back together, despite a recent Instagram snap of them together, as Jhene just posted the picture to get her fans to stop "attacking him".



Jhene, 31, posted a picture of herself and her ex-partner on social media recently, sparking rumours they'd rekindled their romance after splitting in December last year.





However, sources say the two music stars are not back together, and Jhene simply wanted to clear the air with Sean, also 31, after she sang about their relationship on her new song 'Triggered (Freestyle)'.





On the track, Jhene sings: "Knew from the beginning / You'd ruin everything, you do it every time," which caused some of her own fans to believe it was okay to start "attacking him".





Jhene posted a picture of herself and the 'So Good' rapper on Instagram on Saturday to prove the pair are still on good terms, in an attempt to get people to "stop hating on Sean so much".





A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Jhene was very upset with how her freestyle was only seen as a diss track to Big Sean. She knows she went harder on him than he deserved and was upset that her fans were attacking him.





"Jhene wanted to meet up with him to explain her frustrations that were shared in her freestyle and post this picture so people would stop hating on Sean so much. They are not back together."





Meanwhile, Jhene confirmed the pair had split in March this year, several months after rumours first surfaced.



