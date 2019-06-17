Disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby's Father's Day post, which was shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, received mixed reactions from his 47 000 followers.
In the clip, a younger Cosby is seen speaking about black history. The video was shared alongside the caption: "Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America’s Dad... I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It's an honor to be called a Father, so let's make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose - strengthening our families and communities."
Social media users responded to the 81-year-old convicted sex offender's post with both admiration and outrage. Commenting on the post, one user wrote: "Bill was so far ahead of the game ... they never stopped coming for him! (sic)". While another commented: "So everyone's cool with the whole drugging and raping thing? So that's where we are as a society? Give your frigging heads a shake...".
Hey, Hey, Hey.It’s America’s Dad...I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities. #HappyFathersDay #RenewedOathToOurFamily #RenewedOathToOurCommunity #AmericasFavoriteDad #FarFromFinished
According to reports, Cosby, who last year was convicted of drugging and sexually attacking former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand in 2004, requested the message be posted after he gave a Father's Day speech to fellow inmates at maximum-security prison where he is serving a 3- to 10-year sentence.