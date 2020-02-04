Billie Eilish feared she was heading for Britney's head-shaving meltdown









Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish feared she was heading for a breakdown akin to singer Britney Spears' 2007 head-shaving drama after hitting her "lowest point" while on tour last year.

The 18-year-old became a pop phenomenon with the huge success of her debut album, "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", but Eilish recently said her sudden rise to fame took a huge toll on her mental health, and even made her feel suicidal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with US Vogue, she said she began sympathising with the personal troubles Spears went through so publicly over a decade ago, because Eilish was concerned she was destined for the same fate.





"As a fan growing up, I was always like 'What the f**k is wrong with them?,'" Eilish shared of watching her teen idols fall from grace as a child.





"All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they're pretty and they're skinny; why would they f**k it up? But the bigger I get, the more I'm like 'Oh, my God, of course they had to do that.' In my dark places I've worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?" she said.





Eilish added: "Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head."





The "Bad Guy" hitmaker, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome and has self-harmed in the past, has since managed to reach a healthier place mentally and emotionally, thanks to therapy and a reduced work schedule, but she is continually blown away by her pop stardom -- particularly after becoming the youngest artist ever to win the four major categories at the Grammy Awards last month.





Reflecting on the groundbreaking career milestone, she said: "That s**t was f**king crazy."





Eilish just hopes it provides some encouragement for young, aspiring musicians, as she had been not too long ago.



