Billie Eilish: People don't know anything about me

Billie Eilish has insisted people don’t know anything about her because she purposefully keeps her private life away from the spotlight. The 19-year-old singer has slammed the public perception of her personality, as she says people on the internet really don’t know as much about her as they think because she purposefully keeps her private life away from the spotlight.

Billie spoke as she addressed speculation that her song “Your Power” is about her ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams, after their relationship was featured in her documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry”. She said of the rumours: “Everybody needs to shut up. [The documentary] was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”

And of people’s perceptions of her, she added: “What do they think when they think that? Do they think what the internet thinks, which is whispering or whatever the f*** people say? “Anytime I see an impression on the internet, it just reminds me how little the internet knows about me. “Like, I really don’t share s***. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don’t at all … that I can sing. That I’m a woman. That I have a personality.”

The “bad guy” hitmaker also addressed the comments surrounding her British Vogue shoot in which she posed in more risqué clothes than she had worn previously. Billie slammed the idea that wearing more revealing clothes was a signal of her “growth”, and insisted there is nothing wrong with either type of dress. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to] the picture of [the latest Vogue].