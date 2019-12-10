Billy Porter is thrilled that he's received his second Golden Globes nomination for his role as Pray Tell in "Pose", and admitted it's even more of an accolade because he got the job being the real him.
The 50-year-old actor was in contention for the Actor in a Drama TV Series gong at this year's ceremony for his role as Pray Tell in the first season of FX series "Pose", and he's been nominated for the prize once again for the second instalment.
Billy has admitted that these kinds of accolades are all the more poignant to him because he landed the part being his true "authentic" self and not pretending to be more "masculine" just to get work, like he did for the first two decades of his career.