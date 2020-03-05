Blac Chyna claims Rob Kardashian won't leave house

Blac Chyna has claimed Rob Kardashian cannot care for their daughter Dream properly because he is too depressed to leave his house. The 31-year-old model doesn't believe her former fiance can care for their three-year-old daughter Dream properly because of his poor mental health and claimed he had even contemplated suicide. She said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine: "Respondent tells me all of that time that he is depressed, and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself. Respondent has trouble leaving the house. "All of the places he says Dream goes during his custodial time, Dream is going there with a nanny or family member because respondent is too afraid to leave the house." Chyna also claimed she has not seen Rob more than "four times in person since the paternity judgement" in October 2017, which had made co-parenting difficult.

The sock designer insisted he isn't depressed or afraid to leave the house, but he occasionally stayed in to avoid the photographers who are always attracted by his famous name.

He said: "I deny that I have an issue with depression or leaving the house.

"My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately led to very incessant negative remarks about my appearance. So yes, for a period of time, I did not want to subject myself to that; I am not sure why anyone would."

Last month, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star claimed his former partner had been conducting a "smear campaign" against him, after she filed to request a mental health evaluation for him in their ongoing custody battle.

In court documents, 32-year-old Rob - who recently failed in a bid to have Chyna stripped of custody of their daughter - claims to have witnesses who can attest to the former make-up artist's alleged substance abuse, and insisted he does not "drink alcohol to excess" and does not "use cocaine or opioids or any illegal substance".

Rob also alleges Chyna rejected his offer to pay for a private judge to handle the custody case.

The documents state: "While a public evidentiary hearing is not ideal for any of us, Petitioner has declined the offer to take this matter to a private judge. I have no other recourse than to proceed toward evidentiary hearing as I want to protect Dream."