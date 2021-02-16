Blac Chyna praises Rob Kardashian and Tyga for doing their 'best' with co-parenting

Blac Chyna has insisted it's "perfectly fine" that her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga don't pay child support for their children. The 32-year-old model has reiterated that she doesn't receive any child support from her exes, with whom she has Dream, four, and King, eight, respectively, but insisted the pair do their "part" and that is "perfectly fine". When asked by host Wendy Williams on “The Wendy Williams Show” if Rob pays child support, Blac replied: "No not all. Yeah, I don't get any child support from neither one of my children's fathers ... I feel like if they're doing their part on their end, and I'm doing mine, that's perfectly fine and the best co-parenting... "I work every day, and I bust my tail to make sure my kids are good, stable, a roof over their heads, activities of course and just everything." Last year, Blac and Rob, 33, agreed to divide physical custody of their daughter.

The warring exes decided to equally split their time with their little girl and share vacation and holiday times, whilst also agreeing to alternate weeks with one another.

The former couple - who welcomed Dream in November 2016 - managed to reach an agreement "without court intervention".

Court documents read: "Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020."

Prior to that, it had been explained that the former couple had reached a "final custody agreement" with the help of their attorneys and a retired private judge.

A source said at the time: "They agreed to split custody 50/50 but it's true that Rob will have Dream more of the time. Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20,000 a month.

"[They agreed to] each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly."