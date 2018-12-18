Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna has secured a court date against the Kardashians. The 'Rob and Chyna' star's lawyer, Walter Mosley, announced they had set a date in 2020 to take on the family in court after a long and difficult legal battle.

Mosley wrote on Instagram: "February 3, 2020 ... We're going to court ... White v. Kardashian et al. #staytuned #blacchyna "

When one user told Mosley he should be ashamed of getting involved, he replied: "Just doing my job here. There is no shame in being a lawyer."

Whilst another user said it wasn't right to take it to court because there are kids - including Chyna and Rob Kardashian's two-year-old daughter Dream - involved.

To which he fired back: "You do realise Kylie and Rob sued Chyna first ... refused to serve her through her lawyer and instead did a public serving to embarrass her. Just make sure you're 'keeping up'. This is just a counter suit ... so let's talk about the kids why don't we."

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna previously insisted she is the one who provides her children - including six-year-old son King Cairo, who she has with ex Tyga - with their "luxury lifestyle", hitting out at her exes.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "So my children aren't supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha? As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve ... WOW!!!"

In the past, Chyna has claimed the Kardashians had tried to destroy her career and forced E! to cancel her reality show 'Rob & Chyna'. She wanted to claim the money handed to Kylie Jenner for her 'Life of Kylie' show, which took the place of 'Rob and Chyna' when it was cancelled.

